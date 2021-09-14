Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 253 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,476.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,517.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.94. The stock has a market cap of $184.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.