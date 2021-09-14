Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 100,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

