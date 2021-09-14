Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 608 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $339.44 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

