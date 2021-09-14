Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.30 and its 200 day moving average is $240.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

