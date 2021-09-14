Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

