Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 977.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 144,324 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,910,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36.

