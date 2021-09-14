Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $302.07 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.21.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.