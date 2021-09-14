Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.77 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $230.27 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.52.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

