Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

HBAN stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

