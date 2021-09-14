Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $589.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $260.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

