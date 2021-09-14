Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.80 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after acquiring an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,360,000 after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.