Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.