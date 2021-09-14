Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

