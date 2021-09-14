Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

AMD stock opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

