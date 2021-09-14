Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 2,001 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,198,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 442,242 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

