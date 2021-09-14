Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 14,734 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03.

