Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,528 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,528 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.10. 34,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,910. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

