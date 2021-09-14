Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,542. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

