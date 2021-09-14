Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 4,775 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 154,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,489. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

