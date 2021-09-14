Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 5,218 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 1.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 236.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.81. 6,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,933. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

