Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,440. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

