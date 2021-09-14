Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.85. 21,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.06 and its 200-day moving average is $267.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

