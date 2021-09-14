Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 173.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 122,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

