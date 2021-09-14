Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

UNP stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.88. 104,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

