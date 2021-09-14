Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 878.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.