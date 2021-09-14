Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.71. 78,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

