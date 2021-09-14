Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.56. 112,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $226.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

