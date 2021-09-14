Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,632. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $399.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.46 and a 200 day moving average of $371.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

