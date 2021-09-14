Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $156.09. 96,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.40. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

