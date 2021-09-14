Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.35.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $607.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $296.17 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $609.94 and its 200-day moving average is $610.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.