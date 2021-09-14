Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.51. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.