Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $160.51. The stock had a trading volume of 43,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

