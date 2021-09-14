Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

