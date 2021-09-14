Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,007,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 343,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 317,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. 414,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

