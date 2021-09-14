Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 489 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,407 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 257.6% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,724. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

