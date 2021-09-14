Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 6,983 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Oshkosh accounts for about 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

