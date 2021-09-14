Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 0.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.16. 52,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,049. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

