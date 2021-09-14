Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 897.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $117.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.