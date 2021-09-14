Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 18,945 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

SWKS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,697. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.44 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.