Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 4,540 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.41. 32,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.08 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

