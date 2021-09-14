Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,281. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

