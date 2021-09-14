Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,134. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Get Millennium Investment & Acquisition alerts:

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.