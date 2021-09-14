Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,134. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
