MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00007030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $126,947.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.81 or 0.00433899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.01135975 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 751.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,774,188 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

