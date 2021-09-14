MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT Lowered to $8.50 at HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

MDXG stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

