Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.01 or 0.00012754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $319.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00180943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.46 or 1.00155657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.37 or 0.07211680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.12 or 0.00872442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 236,831,201 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

