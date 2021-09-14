Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of MALRY stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

