Mining, Minerals & Metals (LON:MMM) Trading Down 7%

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (LON:MMM)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.72 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.72 ($0.05). 41,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 135,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31.

In other Mining, Minerals & Metals news, insider Mike Stewart purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,487.33).

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc does not have significant operations. Its objective is to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business in the natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

