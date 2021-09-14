Mint Club Market Capitalization Tops $2.55 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $202,248.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

