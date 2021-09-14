Mint Club (MINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $202,248.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

