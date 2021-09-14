Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $13,542.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00075443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00109284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00120906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00170545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015650 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,734,012,453 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,802,886 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

